Facebook Adds These New Live-Streaming Features to Non-Users

As demand for live video increases during the Covid-19 lockdown, Facebook is allowing non-users to watch live streams from mobile devices too, which was until now only available on desktop.

The feature is already available to Android users and will be rolling out to iOS "in the coming weeks", reports Engadget.

Facebook is also adding new options like 'Public Switch Telephone Network', which would allow people to listen in on a Livestream via a toll-free number.

Facebook Live is also working on an "audio-only" mode.

The social media giant is experiencing a massive surge in the usage of its apps as billions of people stay home.

Seventy percent more people are using group video calls and are spending more time than usual watching Facebook and Instagram Live amid the new coronavirus pandemic.