Facebook Back Online: Here's What Happened

Published October 5th, 2021 - 07:00 GMT
FB issued an update to explain what is now known as October 4th outage. (Shutterstock)
Conspiracy theories exploded all over the internet soon as users started to look for an explanation for why several of the company’s apps became inaccessible.

Facebook-owned products: WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, Messenger, and Oculus are back online after its services suddenly went offline for more than seven hours last night in a major outage.

This sudden outage comes simultaneously with Facebook's global head of safety Antigone Davis's interview on CNBC to defending the tech giant against the former FB product manager Frances Haugen's bombshell of accusations.

Why Facebook Went Down?

Conspiracy theories exploded all over the internet soon as users started to look for an explanation for why several of the company’s apps became inaccessible.

Facebook

A satirical Twitter user claimed that Chinese hackers were responsible for the social media giant's woes.

Others linked the massive outage with the whistleblower's interview as maybe some FB employee was shocked by the revelation that he decided to sabotage the company's servers, citing rumors that the other employees can't enter the building.

What Facebook Says It Happened

FB issued an update to explain what is now known as October 4th outage, saying that 'configuration changes on the backbone routers that coordinate network traffic between our data centers caused issues that interrupted this communication. This disruption to network traffic had a cascading effect on the way our data centers communicate, bringing our services to a halt'.

Unsurprisingly, the double whammy of the whistleblower's accusations and the outage knocked $6 billion from Zuckerberg's wealth to $121.6 billion, descending to 5th place below Bill Gates on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The whole incident cost the global economy $160 million in losses.

