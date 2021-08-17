Facebook Bans Taliban-Related Content

Facebook has designated the Taliban as a terrorist group and dedicated an Afghan experts team to closely monitor, delete and ban all supporting content linked to them.
The latest events of the war-ravaged nation have created a huge strain on social media platforms as they are forced to guarantee freedom of expression and in the same time come up with a way to deal with such terrifying content and stop the sanctioned organization from using these platforms to connect with each other, spread messages, or recruit others.
The Taliban have also used social media rivals like Twitter to boast about the takeover of the country:
کابل ښار تر مدیریت لاندې دی، د اسلامي امارت ځانګړي قطعات د امنیت د تأمین په موخه د ښار په مختلفو برخو کې ځای پر ځای شوي.— Zabihullah (..ذبـــــیح الله م ) (@Zabehulah_M33) August 16, 2021
عام خلک د مجاهدینو په ورتګ خوښي ښیي او له امنیت څخه راضي دي. pic.twitter.com/kr6i5jkhLk
Translates as: "Kabul is under the control of the special units of the Islamic Emirate. The general public is happy with the arrival of the Mujahideen and satisfied with the security".
Many have called Twitter's policies into question for letting Taliban spokesman tweets away while keeping Former President Trump out of Twitter.
