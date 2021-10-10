Facebook to Block Sale of Amazon Rainforest Lands

Facebook has announced yesterday its plan to update its commerce policies to ban the sale of Amazon rainforest conservation areas on its platforms including Instagram and WhatsApp.

The decision started into effect on Oct. 8.

This move to stop allowing the sale of ecological lands comes after a BBC investigative report found parts of the Amazon rainforest were being sold on Facebook.

The social network said:

“We are updating our commerce policies to explicitly prohibit the buying or selling of land of any type in ecological conservation areas on our commerce products across Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp,”

The tech giant is recently facing backlash from users and policymakers due to a series of top-secret documents released by a whistleblower.