Facebook to Combat Fake Arabic News Using New Program

Facebook has announced that it will be launching third-party fact-checking in Arabic, in partnership with Agence France-Presse (AFP) MENA.

The move is aimed at combatting false news off the platform as well. Facebook’s new Arabic fact-checking programme will begin to roll out this year with the aim to reduce the spread of misinformation, whilst improving the quality of news people find on its platform.

As with all of Facebook’s partners in the programme across the world, AFP is part of a global network of fact-checking organisations, certified by the non-partisan International Fact-Checking Network. Arabic-speaking AFP fact-checkers will tap the additional expertise of local journalism bureaus across MENA to fact-check Arabic-language content on Facebook. And will follow a standard set of criteria when determining the veracity of stories.

When third-party fact-checkers write articles about a piece of content, Facebook will show these in Related Articles immediately below the story in News Feed. Page Admins and people on Facebook will also receive notifications if they try to share a post or have shared one in the past that’s been determined to be false, empowering people to decide for themselves what to read, trust, and share.

This programme is in line with Facebook’s three-part framework to improve the quality and authenticity of stories in the News Feed, wherein Facebook removes accounts and content that violate its Community Standards or ad policies, reduces the distribution of false news and inauthentic content like clickbait, and informs people by giving them more context on the posts they see.

Nashwa Aly, Facebook’s head of public policy for the Middle East and North Africa, said, “We recognise the implications of false news on Facebook and we are committed to doing a better job to fight it.

“More than 181 million people use Facebook every month across the Middle East and North Africa, so this is a responsibility that we take very seriously, and we’re excited to continue to build off of this in our fight against misinformation on our platform.”

Facebook’s fact-checking programme, which now covers content in 17 languages, also relies on feedback from the Facebook community, as a signal to raise potentially false stories to fact-checkers for review. Articles will be fact-checked alongside the verification of photos and videos. If one of Facebook’s fact-checking partners identifies a story as false, it will appear lower in News Feed, significantly reducing its distribution.

Facebook started the third-party fact-checking programme in December 2016 and has grown to include 35 partners including AFP. As a major media partner in the programme, AFP brings in-depth expertise of local journalism leveraging their widely spread bureaus across MENA to fact-check Arabic-language content on Facebook.

This is the latest in a series of Facebook’s efforts to curb false news in MENA and beyond, following the recent creation of a joint campaign with the UAE’s National Media Council, as well as introducing new measures for scam prevention and engagement bait demotion earlier this year.