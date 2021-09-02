  1. Home
Instagram is Down As Many Users Report Outage

Published September 2nd, 2021 - 11:30 GMT
It's not clear yet what the nature of the technical issue is as Instagram didn't release any statements. (Shutterstock)
Highlights
According to Downdetector.com IG users found themselves unable to log in to their IG accounts while others are experiencing issues in sending Direct Messages (DMs) to friends.

Many Instagram users worldwide have reported being experienced issues Thursday morning on both Android and iOS devices.

Some users claim that this error occurred after updating the app.

According to Downdetector.com IG users found themselves unable to log in to their IG accounts while others are experiencing issues in sending Direct Messages (DMs) to friends.

Also, some users reported problems with refreshing the feed and receive error messages like “We are sorry, but something went wrong. Please try again” and “can't refresh feed”.

It's not clear yet what the nature of the technical issue is as Instagram didn't release any statements.

