Facebook Verified Bitcoin Scammer Posing As Elon Musk

Facebook has verified by mistake a Facebook fan page for Elon Musk that is run by a Bitcoin scammer thinking its the official account representing the Technoking of Tesla.

The page got verified despite the fact that the page actually mentions it's a fan page in the "About" section, and it declares in its “Page Transparency” section that “Page manager location is Egypt,” and not in the US where is Musk is located.

“Musk owns a Tesla Roadster car 0001 (the first one off the production line) from Tesla Motors, a company in which he is an early investor. The Roadster is a battery electric sportscar with a 220 mile range. This is a fanpage, uploading tweets etc from him”

The page, which is dedicated to publishing Musk's tweets, has recently posted a fake bitcoin giveaway by the billionaire.

Later on, Facebook took down the fan page which had 153,000 followers.

According to the Verge, the page was created on July 28, 2019 under the name Kizito Gavin. After many name changes, it was changed on “Elon Musk” on October 17, 2021.

It's worth mentioning that Elon Musk has deleted his Facebook page back in 2018.