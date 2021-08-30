22 Facts You Didn't Know About the World's 9th Richest Man; Warren Buffett

At 90 years old, the Nebraska-native Warren Buffet who was often dubbed as the Oracle of Omaha continues to be one of the world's most successful businessmen of all time, taking over the 9th rank of the world's richest people.

1- Warren Buffet is the oldest-living businessman amongst the world's 10 richest individuals as of today. He is the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway which consists of at least 65 major companies in different sectors.

2- Warren Buffett is also a very fortunate investor, with his wealth well-developed in a number of the world's leading stocks such as Apple, Wells Fargo, Coca-Cola, American Express, and many others.

3- Warren Buffet was born in 1930 in Omaha, Nebraska to then-Republican congressman and investor Howard Buffett.

4- Due to his father's political career, Warren Buffett spent most of his childhood and school years in Washington, DC.

5- Graduating from High School in 1947, Warren Buffett's picture in the yearbook read: "likes math; a future stockbroker."

6- During a trip to New York City when he was 10 years old, Warren Buffett stopped at the New York Stock Exchange. A year later, he used his savings to purchase three shares of Cities Service for himself, in addition to three others for his sister, Doris.

7- In 1949, Warren Buffett decided to learn how to play the Ukulele so he wins a lady's heart. His romantic venture was unsuccessful but he kept playing the instrument at the opening of important stakeholders' meetings ever since.

8- Obsessed with business, Warren Buffett expressed his willingness to skip university education but his father forced him to enroll at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

9- Two years after he joined the University of Pennsylvania, Warren Buffett transferred to the University of Nebraska, his home state, where he earned a BSc in Business Administration.

It's Berkshire Hathaway weekend in Omaha! #BRK2019



Omaha's own @WarrenBuffett has numerous ties to UNO.



Between 1952 and 1962, #WarrenBuffett taught investing at the Municipal University of Omaha which would later become UNO.https://t.co/C4pHZSRlVm#KnowTheO pic.twitter.com/EFcv42o8kh — University of Nebraska at Omaha (@UNOmaha) May 4, 2019

10- Warren Buffett then attempted to continue his education at the University of Harvard, but his application to its business school was rejected.

11- Warren Buffet developed a deep interest in the business of value concept which was widely promoted by the British economist Benjamin Graham. As soon as Buffett learned that Graham teaches post-graduate courses at Columbia University, he joined its Master's of Economics Program.

12- After receiving his MA in 1951, Warren Buffett was hired as an investment salesman at Buffett-Falk & Co. for three years.

13- For the following two years, Warren Buffett became a securities analyst at Graham-Newman Corp.

14- Aged 25 years old, Warren Buffett founded the Buffett Partnership, Ltd., with only $105,100.

15- The Buffett Partnership, Ltd included seven limited partners; Warren Buffett's mother, sister, aunt, father-in-law, brother-in-law, college roommate, and lawyer.

16- Warren Buffett joined the millionaires' club in 1962, almost 11 years after starting his professional career.

17- Warren Buffett's climbing wealth enabled him to acquire Nebraska-based textile manufacturing firm, Berkshire Hathaway.

18- Thanks to his various investments in different industries, Warren Buffet's wealth continued to pile throughout the years. As of today, his net wealth is worth about $103.9 USD.

19- Warren Buffet married two women throughout his life and has three children.

20- In 2006, Warren Buffett disowned his son Peter's adopted daughter, Nicole following her participation in the Jamie Johnson documentary The One Percent which addressed the financial gap between America's wealthy figures and average citizens.

21- In 2012, Warren Buffett announced that he was cancer-free after recovering from stage I prostate cancer he had discovered earlier the same year.

22- Due to the COVID19 pandemic, Berkshire Hathaway holding shed a loss of $55 billion in Q1 of 2020, but was able to make a strong recovery by the end of the same year.

Berkshire Hathaway boosting the fight against #Covid by investing in @pfizer 136 million the also supports @JNJNews who also produce the #covidvaccine We know they are selling it at cost, helping with the efforts to the fast and global vaccination. Thank you Warren Buffet. pic.twitter.com/6sa9bZF96H — Shirley Henderson (@H5_Shirley) November 17, 2020

