  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. 22 Facts You Didn't Know About the World's 9th Richest Man; Warren Buffett

22 Facts You Didn't Know About the World's 9th Richest Man; Warren Buffett

Riham Darwish

Riham Darwish

Published August 30th, 2021 - 06:00 GMT
Warren Buffett
Warren Buffett is the world's 9th richest individual today. (Shutterstock: creative cartoon - Edited by Albawaba)

At 90 years old, the Nebraska-native Warren Buffet who was often dubbed as the Oracle of Omaha continues to be one of the world's most successful businessmen of all time, taking over the 9th rank of the world's richest people.

Also Read11 Facts You Didn't Know About the Richest Man on Earth; Elon Musk11 Facts You Didn't Know About the Richest Man on Earth; Elon Musk

1- Warren Buffet is the oldest-living businessman amongst the world's 10 richest individuals as of today. He is the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway which consists of at least 65 major companies in different sectors. 

2- Warren Buffett is also a very fortunate investor, with his wealth well-developed in a number of the world's leading stocks such as Apple, Wells Fargo, Coca-Cola, American Express, and many others. 

3- Warren Buffet was born in 1930 in Omaha, Nebraska to then-Republican congressman and investor Howard Buffett.

4- Due to his father's political career, Warren Buffett spent most of his childhood and school years in Washington, DC.

5- Graduating from High School in 1947, Warren Buffett's picture in the yearbook read: "likes math; a future stockbroker."

6- During a trip to New York City when he was 10 years old, Warren Buffett stopped at the New York Stock Exchange. A year later, he used his savings to purchase three shares of Cities Service for himself, in addition to three others for his sister, Doris.

7- In 1949, Warren Buffett decided to learn how to play the Ukulele so he wins a lady's heart. His romantic venture was unsuccessful but he kept playing the instrument at the opening of important stakeholders' meetings ever since.

8- Obsessed with business, Warren Buffett expressed his willingness to skip university education but his father forced him to enroll at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

9- Two years after he joined the University of Pennsylvania, Warren Buffett transferred to the University of Nebraska, his home state, where he earned a BSc in Business Administration.

10- Warren Buffett then attempted to continue his education at the University of Harvard, but his application to its business school was rejected. 

11- Warren Buffet developed a deep interest in the business of value concept which was widely promoted by the British economist Benjamin Graham. As soon as Buffett learned that Graham teaches post-graduate courses at Columbia University, he joined its Master's of Economics Program.

12- After receiving his MA in 1951, Warren Buffett was hired as an investment salesman at Buffett-Falk & Co. for three years.

13- For the following two years, Warren Buffett became a securities analyst at Graham-Newman Corp.

14- Aged 25 years old, Warren Buffett founded the Buffett Partnership, Ltd., with only $105,100.

15- The Buffett Partnership, Ltd included seven limited partners; Warren Buffett's mother, sister, aunt, father-in-law, brother-in-law, college roommate, and lawyer.

16- Warren Buffett joined the millionaires' club in 1962, almost 11 years after starting his professional career.

17- Warren Buffett's climbing wealth enabled him to acquire Nebraska-based textile manufacturing firm, Berkshire Hathaway.

18- Thanks to his various investments in different industries, Warren Buffet's wealth continued to pile throughout the years. As of today, his net wealth is worth about $103.9 USD.

19- Warren Buffet married two women throughout his life and has three children.

20- In 2006, Warren Buffett disowned his son Peter's adopted daughter, Nicole following her participation in the Jamie Johnson documentary The One Percent which addressed the financial gap between America's wealthy figures and average citizens.

Also Read11 Facts You Didn't Know About the Richest Man on Earth; Elon Musk10 Facts You Didn't Know About the World's Richest Woman; Françoise Bettencourt Meyers

21- In 2012, Warren Buffett announced that he was cancer-free after recovering from stage I prostate cancer he had discovered earlier the same year.

22- Due to the COVID19 pandemic, Berkshire Hathaway holding shed a loss of $55 billion in Q1 of 2020, but was able to make a strong recovery by the end of the same year.

List of companies owned by Warren Buffett

  1. Acme Brick Company
  2. HomeServices of America
  3. Applied Underwriters
  4. International Dairy Queen, Inc.
  5. Ben Bridge Jeweler
  6. IMC International Metalworking Companies
  7. Benjamin Moore & Co.
  8. Johns Manville
  9. Berkshire Hathaway Automotive
  10. Jordan’s Furniture
  11. Berkshire Hathaway Direct Insurance Company (THREE)
  12. Justin Brands
  13. Berkshire Hathaway Energy Company
  14. H. Brown Shoe Group
  15. Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Insurance Companies
  16. Larson-Juhl
  17. Berkshire Hathaway Homestate Companies
  18. LiquidPower Specialty Products Inc. (LSPI)
  19. Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance
  20. Louis – Motorcycle & Leisure
  21. BH Media Group
  22. Lubrizol Corporation
  23. biBERK Business Insurance
  24. Marmon Holdings, Inc.
  25. BoatU.S.
  26. McLane Company
  27. Borsheims Fine Jewelry
  28. MedPro Group
  29. Brooks
  30. MiTek Inc.
  31. Buffalo NEWS, Buffalo NY
  32. MLMIC Insurance Company
  33. BNSF
  34. National Indemnity Company
  35. Business Wire
  36. Nebraska Furniture Mart
  37. Central States Indemnity Company
  38. NetJets®
  39. Charter Brokerage
  40. Oriental Trading Company
  41. Clayton Homes
  42. Pampered Chef®
  43. CORT Business Services
  44. Precision Castparts Corp.
  45. CTB Inc.
  46. Precision Steel Warehouse, Inc.
  47. Duracell
  48. RC Willey Home Furnishings
  49. Fechheimer Brothers Company
  50. Richline Group
  51. FlightSafety
  52. Scott Fetzer Companies
  53. Forest River
  54. See’s Candies
  55. Fruit of the Loom Companies
  56. Shaw Industries
  57. Garan Incorporated
  58. Star Furniture
  59. Gateway Underwriters Agency
  60. TTI, Inc.
  61. GEICO Auto Insurance
  62. United States Liability Insurance Group
  63. General Re
  64. XTRA Corporation
  65. Helzberg Diamonds
Tags:Warren BuffettBerkshire HathawayRichBusinessmanbillionaire

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...