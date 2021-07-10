10 Facts You Didn't Know About the World's Richest Woman; Françoise Bettencourt Meyers

Ask people around you about the richest man alive and they will mostly get the answer right. But try asking them if they know who the richest woman alive is, and chances are very few people will get the right answer without Google's help.

While the world's richest men come or at least live in the United States of America, the richest woman is the French Françoise Bettencourt Meyers who still resides in Paris. Why not when she is the sole emperor of the French beauty realm of L'Oréal?

As of July 2021, Françoise Bettencourt Meyers's fortune is more than $86 billion, mostly inherited from her grandfather Eugène Schueller, the founder of the internationally renowned beauty name. Yet, ever since Françoise Bettencourt Meyers took over L'Oréal in 2017, following the death of her mother, Liliane Bettencourt, she managed to grow the wealth to new unprecedented numbers.

In this article, we will learn more about the 67-years old Françoise Bettencourt Meyers and the reason her name is not as well-known as other world billionaires.

1. She is the only granddaughter of Eugène Schueller, the founder of L'Oréal.

2. She was born in July 1953 in the prestigious area of Neuilly-sur-Seine to the west of Paris.

3. Françoise Bettencourt Meyers has always hated being in the spotlight. According to her close circle of people, she is quite introverted and avoids media appearances as much as she can.

4. The world's richest woman is a keen piano player, reportedly playing her favorite instrument for 3-4 hours every day.

5. Françoise Bettencourt Meyers got married to French businessman Jean-Pierre Meyers in 1984 and they have two kids together; 35-years old Jean-Victor and 32 years-old Nicolas Meyers.

6. Despite her Catholic raising, Françoise Bettencourt Meyers's married a Jewish man and agreed to raise their kids as Jewish, she has been known for writing religious commentary comparing Catholic and Jewish scriptures.

7. Towards the last years of her mother's life, Françoise Bettencourt Meyers filed a lawsuit against her mother in a dispute over wealth control, especially after she thought her mother was suffering from dementia.

8. In addition to chairing L'Oréal, Françoise Bettencourt Meyers manages the family's philanthropic foundation which supports French science and arts.

9. Françoise Bettencourt Meyers own 33% of L'Oréal stocks.

10. While Françoise Bettencourt Meyers only inherited $39.5 billion from her mother in 2017, she has managed to boost her wealth that her current net worth approaches $86.2 billion, as of July 2021.