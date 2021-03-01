FedEx Express Receives ‘Best Gender Equality Workplace’ Award

FedEx Express, a subsidiary of FedEx Corp and the world’s largest express transportation company, has been recognised with the award for ‘Best Gender Equality Workplace’ by the World HRD Congress at the Diversity and Inclusion Leadership Awards 2021.

The Diversity and Inclusion Leadership Awards recognise and celebrate individuals, advisory firms, industry partners, and institutions for their work and passion in enabling diversity and inclusion initiatives. This year, more than 400 organisations participated in the awards conducted by the World HRD Congress, a statement said.



Recently, FedEx Express launched the Leadership, Education, Advancement, and Placement (LEAP) initiative in its Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa region; a mentoring program aimed to equip women with mentorship opportunities, and the tools they need to advance their career within the organisation.

In March 2020, Jack Muhs, regional president of FedEx Express Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa, signed the CEO statement of support for the ‘Women’s Empowerment Principles – Equality means Business’. The principles were established by the United Nations Global Compact and United Nations Women, and outline actions to encourage gender equality in the workplace, and the community.



FedEx has been named by Forbes Magazine in 2019 as one of the Best Employers for Diversity globally, and was also recognised as one of the Best Workplaces for Women 2020 in the GCC, by the Great Place to Work Institute.