FedEx Unveils Roxo, a Delivery Robot in UAE

Don't be surprised the next time you receive a parcel, if a robot delivers it to you.





On Tuesday, October 15, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and FedEx Express, a subsidiary of FedEx Corp (NYSE: FDX), have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to have Roxo, a delivery robot, make its international debut in Dubai.

Equipped with AI (artificial intelligence) and an array of sensors, RoxoT is an autonomous personal delivery device that has pedestrian-safe technology which enables it to safely navigate to its destination in various kinds of terrains and make deliveries.

The battery-powered delivery bot uses machine-learning algorithms to detect and avoid obstacles, plot a safe path, and follow the road and safety rules.

RoxoT also has a compartment that can accommodate all kinds of cargo, even hot or cold items, making deliveries flexible and convenient.

"We are proud that Dubai will be the future host of the delivery device RoxoT for the first time outside of the US. This autonomous personal delivery device will play a new role in the last-mile delivery challenge as it is designed to travel on sidewalks and along roadsides, safely delivering smaller shipments to customers' homes and businesses," said Ahmed Hashim Bahrozyan, CEO of Public Transport Agency at the RTA.

"Dubai has become a fertile land for cutting-edge technologies of smart mobility thanks to its advanced infrastructure. The RTA applauds the announcement move by FedEx to name Dubai as a future test location for Roxo, and the first city in the world outside the USA to host this appearance," he added.