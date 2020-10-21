Fintech Saudi to Launch Fintech Ecosystem Directory

As part of a continuous effort to build a thriving fintech ecosystem in Saudi Arabia, Fintech Saudi is launching the Fintech Ecosystem Directory. The directory, available to anyone for free on Fintech Saudi’s website, provides a comprehensive database of the key support services and partners that fintech companies in the Kingdom may need.



The Fintech Ecosystem Directory is divided into five main categories including investors, financial institutions, infrastructure providers, service providers, and IT providers. It includes over 32 companies together with their details such as contact information, services that can be provided and any exclusive offers or discounts that can be provided to fintechs.



This is the latest in a number of initiatives that Fintech Saudi has undertaken this year to support Saudi Arabia’s growing fintech industry.



In October, Fintech Saudi opened applications for Fintech Accelerator, an intensive 3-month entrepreneurship program designed to help fintech communities grow and scale up their businesses.



At the end of November, Fintech Saudi will also be launching Fintech Tour 20, a cluster of high profile events aimed at increasing public engagement in the fintech industry.