First-Ever Jewish ‘Dating App’ Debuts in Gulf

The first-ever Jewish dating app in the region has been rolled out with the aim of pairing up local Jewish singles in the gulf.

Developed by the Association of Gulf Jewish Communities (AGJC), the people-to-people network of Jewish communities from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries that are developing Jewish life in the region, the new dating platform is named JSG, which stands for “Jewish Singles in the Gulf”.

Users of JSG are encouraged to fill out a questionnaire and then a group of matchmakers recommends matches.

AGJC President Ebrahim Dawood Nonoo commented: