  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. First Private Israeli Jet Lands in Saudi Arabia

First Private Israeli Jet Lands in Saudi Arabia

Published October 27th, 2021 - 10:30 GMT
First Private Israeli Jet Lands in Saudi Arabia
Prior to that agreement, Israeli national carrier, El Al, had to follow a long, winding route to Mumbai in order to avoid Saudi airspace. (Shutterstock)

On Tuesday morning, an Israeli private jet made history by being the first Israeli flight landing in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, reported KAN news.

Also ReadEL AL Plane Lands in Abu Dhabi, Signals Start of Israel-UAE NormalizationEL AL Plane Lands in Abu Dhabi, Signals Start of Israel-UAE Normalization
Israeli flight saudi arabia
Source: Twitter

On October 25th, the first flight from Saudi Arabia landed in Israel, when an Emirates 737 Royal Jet landed at Ben-Gurion airport on Monday evening.

This comes as the latest move among improving regional ties for Israel that started with 2020 Abraham Accords that led to the announcements of direct flights to Dubai, Morocco, and Bahrain.

Since Israel and Saudi Arabia do not share official relations, no commercial flights have been announced yet. Nonetheless, the recent flights represent a significant advance in Saudi-Israeli relations, as both nations finally opened their airspace just last year.

Also ReadEL AL Plane Lands in Abu Dhabi, Signals Start of Israel-UAE NormalizationIsraeli-Saudi 'Peace' Dance: The Internet Reacts to Israeli Rabbi’s Visit to Riyadh

Prior to that agreement, Israeli national carrier, El Al, had to follow a long, winding route to Mumbai in order to avoid Saudi airspace, adding roughly two hours to the trip from Tel Aviv and putting the Israeli carrier at a huge disadvantage to competitors, who are allowed to fly direct. 

It's worth mentioning that the following countries continue to ban both direct flights and overflying traffic to/from Israel: Afghanistan, Algeria, Bangladesh, Brunei, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Malaysia, Morocco, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Syria, Tunisia, and Yemen.

Tags:El AlIsraelSaudi ArabiaAviation

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...