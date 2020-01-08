The First Renders of the New Apple iPhone 9 Leaked

Well-known tipster OnLeaks with iGeeksBlog has shared the first renders of the rumoured iPhone 9 which suggests that the upcoming iPhone will come with a single rear camera.

The iPhone 9 will supposedly feature a 4.7-inch display and dimensions of 138.5 x 67.4 x 7.8mm, virtually identical to the dimensions of the iPhone 8, news portal GSMArena reported on Tuesday.



It is expected to pack the A13 Bionic SoC which debuted on the iPhone 11 lineup alongside 3GB RAM. Another rumored addition is the new LCP antenna which will offer improved network connectivity.



The upcoming iPhone is also expected to use a 10-layer Substrate-like PCB (SLP) for its motherboard, the same technology used by the iPhone 11's version.



This will benefit multiple iPhone suppliers, including Pending Holdings, Xinxing, and AT&S, even though the SLP will be a less expensive component than the one used in the iPhone 11 series of devices.



Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had also suggested that Apple is preparing to release a new iPad Pro, a new MacBook and an augmented reality (AR) headset by the first half of 2020.