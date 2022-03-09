Fitch Downgrades Russia's Rating to 'C', Seeing ‘Imminent’ Bond Default

  1. Home
Published March 9th, 2022 - 08:05 GMT
Moody’s Investors Service downgraded its rating on Russia to Ca earlier this week. (Shutterstock)

Fitch Ratings downgraded its credit ratings on Russia by six notches to 'C', near the bottom of its scale.

"The 'C' rating reflects Fitch’s view that a sovereign default is imminent," the company said in a statement on Tuesday. "More generally, The further ratcheting up of sanctions, and proposals that could limit trade in energy, increase the probability of a policy response by Russia that includes at least selective non-payment of its sovereign debt obligations."

It's worth noting that Moody’s Investors Service downgraded its rating on Russia to Ca earlier this week, and S&P Ratings cut it to CCC-, three levels above a default score.

Tags:Fitch RatingsRussiaUkraine

