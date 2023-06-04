Five Hotels & Resorts: taking luxury to the skies

ALBAWABA - Dubai hotels constantly strive to outdo each other by reaching new heights of luxury and comfort. One hotel owner takes the competition to a whole new level by literally moving his brand to the sky. Five Hotels & Resorts begins accepting bookings on its private plane, offering a unique and luxurious experience for up to 16 passengers.

The private plane, operated by Five Hotels & Resorts, promises entertainment even before reaching Dubai. It is not limited to hotel guests, as anyone can book the plane for a journey of up to 12 hours. This initiative sets the hotel apart and enhances the overall experience for travelers.

The plane provided by Five Hotels & Resorts offers an unparalleled party experience. With LED lights that can illuminate the entire cabin in various colors, passengers can enjoy a lively and vibrant atmosphere throughout the journey.

Kavith Bobade, Chairman and Founder of Five Global Holdings, emphasizes the company's transformation into an entertainment-focused entity. The flagship property, Five Palm Jumeirah Hotel, is renowned for being one of the city's premier party hotels, regularly hosting beach concerts featuring A-list artists. Additionally, guests can drive their supercars directly to the hotel's nightclub for a fee.

While some hotels own private planes for logistical purposes, luxury African safari operators use small aircraft to access remote destinations, and certain Maldivian resorts operate planes to transport guests to secluded islands. The luxury resort Aurora Anguilla also owns a plane to facilitate faster travel for guests and import necessary items to the island.

Five Hotels & Resorts' private plane flights come with a price tag of approximately $13,000 to $14,000 per hour, excluding additional transportation costs. This means a round trip between London and Dubai could amount to around $195,000. However, the experience is comparable to a first-class ticket on Emirates, costing around $12,000 per person for the entire trip.

Industry professionals and experts consider the cost of the Five Hotels & Resorts private plane to be favorable. Comparisons are made to larger Airbus cabins priced at $15,000 to $20,000 per hour, and smaller aircraft like Gulfstream or Bombardier, which range from $12,000 to $14,000 per hour. The private plane offers a competitive and attractive price point considering its VIP setup and amenities.

The private jet service is the latest expansion beyond hotels for the Five brand, which was formed in 2017. This year, the company opened a recording studio at the Five Palm Jumeirah Hotel and started a record label in partnership with Warner Music Group. The next step will be a branded yacht for massive sea parties, offering a different atmosphere compared to luxury hotel brands like Ritz-Carlton.

The plane, named 9H-FIVE (with "H" representing the hotel in aviation phonetics), will be operated by Comlux, based in Zurich. It is the first aircraft of the new ACJ TwoTwenty model delivered by Airbus SAS and was showcased at a private aircraft conference in Geneva. The idea of purchasing the plane came to fruition during the COVID-19 pandemic when there was a surge in demand for private jets.

Despite not initially expecting to make money onboard the plane, Mulchandani, the chairman and founder, sees it as a marketing tool for the brand. The plane can be utilized when it is not booked, and Mulchandani took advantage of favorable fuel prices at the time of purchase. The exact amount paid for the plane remains undisclosed, but its market value ranges between $80 million and $85 million.

The plane needs to fly approximately 200 hours per year to break even, which is less time in the air compared to most private jets. Entertainment and party travel represent a small portion of the overall demand for private jets, giving Five a unique position in the market. The company aims to carve a niche for itself as a celebratory aircraft and believes it can secure a few flights.

Looking ahead, Mulchandani has his sights set even higher. Ultimately, he wants to take the party to outer space. After all, people embarking on recreational trips to the moon will need a place to stay