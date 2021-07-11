Ford to Start Adopting Gender-Neutral Language

  1. Home
Published July 11th, 2021 - 06:30 GMT
This comes amid fierce debates over what it means to be a man or a woman, and how language and institutions need to be more inclusive, Reuters reported. (Shutterstock)
The automaker said it would use the title 'chair' in place of 'chairman'.

Ford Motor Co (F.N) on Friday amended its bylaws to adopt gender-neutral language in an effort to build more inclusive workplace.

The automaker said it would use the title 'chair' in place of 'chairman'.

This comes amid fierce debates over what it means to be a man or a woman, and how language and institutions need to be more inclusive, Reuters reported.

Earlier this year, White House added gender-neutral pronouns that people could select when contacting the U.S. government, while professional networking site LinkedIn announced plans to let users add their preferred gender pronouns to accounts in certain countries.

Tags:FordGender neutral

Via SyndiGate.info


Publishing Rights Reserved to Bahrain News Agency © 2003 - 2021

