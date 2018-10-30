Foreigners Selling Saudi Stocks Slows Down to $624 Million, Following Khashoggi Murder
Foreigners investors sold a net SAR 2.34 billion ($624 million) in the Saudi stock market in the week ending 25 October, but the Tadawul was supported by local institutions which bought SAR 8.06 billion riyals worth of stocks.
The foreign selling slowed from a record SAR 4.01 billion in Saudi stocks in the previous week following investors’ concern over the Kingdom's deteriorating relations with foreign powers following the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
Read More
Report: Khashoggi Killing to Have Short Term Impact on Saudi Economic Reform
EU Countries Under Pressure to Cease Arms Deals With Saudi Following Khashoggi Death
The Public Investment Fund (PIF) has been indirectly supporting local stocks, using local institutions to limit a market crash caused by the killing of Khashoggi, reported Reuters.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
Top Headlines
FEATURED STORIES
- How to Create a Social Media Strategy for Your Content Marketing Program
- Benchmark Measurement for Your Content Marketing Program
- Al Tayer bucks the US department store trend with Bloomingdale's Kuwait opening
- Gulf Islamic banks set to outperform conventional banks for second year: Moody's
- Jordan secures EU finance for socioeconomic and environmental programs