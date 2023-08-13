  1. Home
Former Twitter furniture and office supplies up for auction

Published August 13th, 2023
Former Twitter bird. (Shutterstock/ file photo)

ALBAWABA - A selection of furniture and office supplies that once adorned the premises of Twitter, formerly known as X, is set to go up for public auction via the cnbcarabiatv Heritage Global platform, as announced by Partners Auction House. 

The auction will feature items bearing the iconic blue bird logo and is set to take place in San Francisco, where the company is headquartered. 

The starting price for the cheapest item in the auction is $25, and the bidding process will be available online as well.

The items up for sale include guitars, keyboards, a sofa, chairs, refrigerators, and coffee machines. One of the standout pieces is the blue bird logo that was once displayed at the entrance of Twitter's San Francisco headquarters. 

In a previous auction, a three-foot (approximately 0.9 meters) tall statue of the famous blue bird was sold for $100,000.

