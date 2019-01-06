The Four Pillars of a Happy Workplace

Employees' happiness at the workplace, according to the programme, can be achieved by developing a work culture based on four pillars. (Shutterstock)

Just when you think you've exhausted all means to try to be happy at work, the UAE has found not one but 120 ways to improve workplace environments across the country.

The National Programme for Happiness and Wellbeing recently launched 120 practical models to enhance wellbeing at the workplace in both public and private sectors.

Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Happiness and Wellbeing and Director-General of the Prime Minister's Office, said the wellbeing models were anchored on the happiness vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and on his view that employees are the government's most valuable asset.

"Enhancing workplace wellbeing reflects positively on the work environment and boosts performance and productivity," Al Roumi said. She added that the programme supports the country's aim to establish a work environment that prioritises human capital and promotes wellbeing practices.

Employees' happiness at the workplace, according to the programme, can be achieved by developing a work culture based on four pillars: enhancing health, strengthening relations, achieving capacities, and establishing purpose.

The health pillar focuses on achieving a work-life balance, while the second pillar promotes a positive team spirit. The pillar on capacities, on the other hand, is about empowering employees by developing their skills, and the last tenet aligns indvidual goals with a company's vision.

For each pillar, ideas, proposals and tools are provided as part of the programme.

Besides ensuring employees' wellbeing, implementing these models will also support firms in meeting the requirements specified in the Workplace Happiness and Wellbeing Guide, launched in March last year.

The models were developed to help human resource departments improve workplaces and provide them with fresh ideas to motivate employees, boost productivity and ensure inclusive growth in the organisation.

Training sessions and workshops will be conducted for government and private firms to raise awareness and help create healthy, happy work environments.



Four pillars of a happy workplace

1. Enhancing health:

Offers practical applications to achieve balance in employees' professional life

Focuses on ideas that promote mental and physical health, emotional intelligence, psychological flexibility, and mindfulness



2. Strengthening relations:

Promotes a positive team spirit

Establishes a culture of effective communication

Provides a range of tools and ideas to strengthen workplace bonds



3. Achieving capacities:

Highlights the importance of empowering employees, building their capacities, and developing skills

Suggests ways to recognise and celebrate accomplishmens; provide learning opportunities; and motivate staff



4. Establishing purpose:

Integrates employees' individual purpose for a meaningful life and career with the organisation's vision

Draws attention to importance of the common goals all team members are working to achieve