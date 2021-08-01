France Adds Bahrain to Green Travel List Starting Today

The Official Journal of the French Republic published on Saturday an order adding Bahrain to the French list of green countries. This change will come into effect on August 1, 2021.

On this occasion, the French Ambassador to Bahrain Jerome Cochard expressed his appreciation to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, and all government agencies across the Kingdom for implementing effective precautionary measures and promoting vaccination, which remains free of charge for everyone.

As indicated on the website of the French Ministry of the Interior, people who usually reside in Bahrain and travel to France are subject to the only conditions presented below:

If you wish to enter the French national territory.

Movement regime.

There are no restrictions on entering France from a country or territory in the Green Zone.

Health control measures.

If you have been vaccinated, you must present proof of your vaccination status and a declaration on your honor attesting to the absence of symptoms of infection with covid-19 and contact with a confirmed case of covid-19.

If you are not vaccinated (or vaccinated with a vaccine not recognized by the European Medicines Agency), you must present to the transport company and to the border control authorities a certificate of recovery, dated more than eleven days and less than six months or, a negative PCR test dated less than 72 hours before departure.