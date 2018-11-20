France Launches Sanctions on Saudi Arabia Over Khashoggi Murder
Urging that details of the murder of Saudi journalist must be revealed, Le Drian said the culprits should be unmasked. (Shutterstock)
Follow >
Click here to add Khashoggi Murder Khashoggi as an alert
Disable alert for Khashoggi Murder Khashoggi
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Monday said his country will impose sanctions on Saudi Arabia over the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
"We will swiftly impose many sanctions [on Saudi Arabia] based on what we know [about Khashoggi]," Jean-Yves Le Drian said in an interview with Europe 1 Radio.
Urging that details of the murder of Saudi journalist must be revealed, Le Drian said the culprits should be unmasked.
Le Drian said France and Germany were cooperating on the issue.
Read More
US Schools Deliberating on Their Saudi Funding Post Khashoggi Murder
Foreigners Selling Saudi Stocks Slows Down to $624 Million, Following Khashoggi Murder
Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist and columnist for The Washington Post, went missing after entering the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2.
After initially saying he had left the consulate alive, the Saudi administration admitted weeks later he was killed inside the consulate.
His body has yet to be returned to his family amid reports that it was chemically dissolved.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
1 - 4 OF 12
Top Headlines
FEATURED STORIES
- How to Create a Social Media Strategy for Your Content Marketing Program
- Benchmark Measurement for Your Content Marketing Program
- Al Tayer bucks the US department store trend with Bloomingdale's Kuwait opening
- Gulf Islamic banks set to outperform conventional banks for second year: Moody's
- Jordan secures EU finance for socioeconomic and environmental programs
RELATED ARTICLES
- US president Obama expected to visit Saudi to address shaky diplomatic ties
- Yemen and the Houthis are not as simple as Saudi Arabia would have you believe
- Iran launches ”Holocaust competition” in response to Danish cartoon scandal
- Obama, Putin clash over competing visions of Syria
- A brief history of Iraqi oil- and its future