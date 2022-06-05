France In Talks with UAE to Replace Russian Oil, Diesel

France is in talks with the United Arab Emirates about the supply of oil and diesel as it seeks alternatives to Russian energy sources, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Sunday.

"Discussions are already underway with the United Arab Emirates", said Le Maire on Europe1 radio and CNews, adding that Paris was looking for "substitutes for the supply of gas or diesel from Russia".

In addition, the minister said that France also planned to speed up investment in the transition to cleaner energy, such as offshore wind farms, to reduce the nation’s energy-dependence on other countries.

According to Bloomberg, French President Emmanuel Macron said that Russian oil imports to the EU "would be cut by about 92% by the end of the year as a result of the agreement." He also did not rule out an embargo on Russian gas.

It's worth noting that the European Union approved a sixth package of sanctions against Russia over the war in Ukraine last week that included a partial ban on Russian oil imports.

Thierry Breton, the EU’s internal market commissioner, declared in a separate interview with CNews and Europe1 on Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin was using gas in an effort to split Europe as he continues to wage war on Ukraine.