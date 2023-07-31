ALBAWABA – The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources' fuel pricing committee is expected Monday to either pin or reduce fuel prices in Jordan for August , due to the fuel price difference in the electricity bill for August being valued at zero.

Chairman of the Energy and Minerals Regulatory Authority’s Board of Commissioners Eng. Ziyad al-Saaida said Monday that the tariff for the fuel price difference in the electricity bill for August is valued at zero.

This tariff is factored into the pricing mechanism, which is used by the pricing committee to set fuel prices in Jordan for August.

Saaida also said that the tariff was also valued at zero for July, which is why the committee reduced fuel prices last month.

Fuel prices in Jordan for August will likely be either pinned or reduced - Source: Shutterstock

Under the new schedule for August, fuel prices in Jordan for August are expected to either remain at their July levels or be reduced for next month, starting August 1:

Expected 90-octane petrol prices in Jordan for August

The fuel pricing committee is expected to set 90-octane petrol prices in Jordan for August at JOD 0.895 per litre.

Expected 95-octane petrol prices in Jordan for August

The fuel pricing committee is expected to set 95-octane petrol prices in Jordan for August at JOD 1.135 per litre.

Expected 98-octane petrol prices in Jordan for August

The fuel pricing committee is expected to set 98-octane petrol prices in Jordan for August at JOD 1.285 per litre.

Expected Diesel fuel prices in Jordan for August

The fuel pricing committee is expected to set Diesel fuel prices in Jordan for August at JOD 0.675 per litre.

Other fuel prices in Jordan for August

The price of kerosene will likely also be pinned at JOD 0.620 per litre, whereas the price of domestic gas (liquefied petroleum gas) will remain at JOD 7 per cylinder.