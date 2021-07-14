Fully Vaccinated Individuals Can Now Travel to Qatar

Qatar has re-opened its borders to international travellers who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, with vaccines that are approved for use by the Ministry of Public Health in Qatar.

A new streamlined set of measures designed to make travelling to Qatar as easy as possible, while maintaining the necessary precautions to continue to protect against the spread of Covid-19, has been implemented and is effective immediately.

The new measures will allow people who are fully vaccinated to visit Qatar without the need for quarantine.

The new arrangements will also make it easier for citizens and residents of Qatar to travel in and out of the country, enabling fully vaccinated people to bypass the quarantine requirement when returning to Qatar. All visitors – vaccinated or non-vaccinated – will be required to undertake a PCR test up to 72 hours prior to travel.

However, travellers are advised to check the entry requirements of the country they are travelling from and will return to from Qatar, before booking any flights and should understand that those policies can change with very little notice.

In order to visit Qatar – international visitors, citizens and residents – must register and upload required documentation such as a vaccination certificate, valid PCR test up to 72 hours prior to travel, and personal details through the ‘Ehteraz’ website.

Travellers have to apply for the authorization through the ‘Ehteraz’ website (free of charge), at least 12 hours before their planned departure to Qatar. All in-bound travellers are advised to submit their application as soon as they have all their required documentation, to ensure they can board their flights as planned. Airlines are advised to only let passengers board who have a valid travel authorisation for Qatar from the above effective date.

In addition, visitor visa rules apply for certain nationalities, however over 80 nationalities can visit Qatar with a free ‘visa on arrival’. Those requiring a visitor visa are advised to first obtain a visitor visa and then apply for their travel authorisation on the ‘Ehteraz’ website. Visitors will require a confirmed hotel booking to visit Qatar.

In addition, all travellers are required to download and activate the ‘Ehteraz’ mobile app which requires a domestic Qatari SIM card. A SIM card can be purchased from either Ooredoo or Vodafone on arrival at Hamad International Airport (HIA). Upon activation, visitors will be able to participate in public activities such as visiting malls, restaurants, museums, or using taxis or public transportation.