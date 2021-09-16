Galaxy Watch Could Help Parkinson’s Patients

  1. Home
Published September 16th, 2021 - 11:00 GMT
The latest Samsung Galaxy's Watch3, Galaxy Watch Active2, and the newest Watch4 can monitor BP and Heart Rate Monitoring sensors. (Shutterstock)
Samsung Health Monitor app and share them with medical professionals in a PDF file format during consultations.

A new study published in the medical journal Frontiers in Neurology has found out that blood pressure monitoring on Samsung's Galaxy Watch can help patients with Parkinson's Disease (PD) manage their Orthostatic Hypotension (OH).

Orthostatic Hypotension is a condition in which your blood quickly drops when you stand up from a sitting or lying position. OH is common among Parkinson’s disease patients.

Parkinson's

The latest Samsung Galaxy's Watch3, Galaxy Watch Active2, and the newest Watch4 can monitor BP and Heart Rate Monitoring sensors allowing users to closely monitor their blood pressure and other vitals in the Samsung Health Monitor app and share them with medical professionals in a PDF file format during consultations.

 The study was conducted on 56 patients—with a mean age of 66.9—with a sphygmomanometer reference on one arm and the Galaxy Watch3 on the other. Each patient had their BP measured with both devices three times.

The blood pressure monitoring is available on select Galaxy Watches via the Samsung Health Monitor app in the following countries:

  1. Austria
  2. Australia
  3. Brazil
  4. Belgium
  5. Bulgaria
  6. Chile
  7. Croatia
  8. Czech Republic
  9. Cyprus
  10. Denmark
  11. Estonia
  12. Finland
  13. France
  14. Georgia
  15. Germany
  16. Greece
  17. Hong Kong
  18. Hungary
  19. Iceland
  20. Indonesia
  21. Ireland
  22. Italy
  23. South Korea
  24. Latvia
  25. Lithuania
  26. Netherlands
  27. Norway
  28. Peru
  29. Poland
  30. Portugal
  31. Russia
  32. Romania
  33. Slovakia
  34. Slovenia
  35. Spain
  36. Sweden
  37. Switzerland
  38. Thailand
  39. UAE
  40. UK
