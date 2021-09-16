Galaxy Watch Could Help Parkinson’s Patients

A new study published in the medical journal Frontiers in Neurology has found out that blood pressure monitoring on Samsung's Galaxy Watch can help patients with Parkinson's Disease (PD) manage their Orthostatic Hypotension (OH).

Orthostatic Hypotension is a condition in which your blood quickly drops when you stand up from a sitting or lying position. OH is common among Parkinson’s disease patients.

The latest Samsung Galaxy's Watch3, Galaxy Watch Active2, and the newest Watch4 can monitor BP and Heart Rate Monitoring sensors allowing users to closely monitor their blood pressure and other vitals in the Samsung Health Monitor app and share them with medical professionals in a PDF file format during consultations.

The study was conducted on 56 patients—with a mean age of 66.9—with a sphygmomanometer reference on one arm and the Galaxy Watch3 on the other. Each patient had their BP measured with both devices three times.

The blood pressure monitoring is available on select Galaxy Watches via the Samsung Health Monitor app in the following countries: