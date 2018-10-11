Gamers Rejoice as Sony Confirms Next-Generation Playstation Console

Kenichiro did not confirm if this console will be called the PlayStation 5 or when it will be released. (Shutterstock)

Sony has confirmed that it's developing a next-generation PlayStation console to succeed the PlayStation 4.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Sony president and CEO Kenichiro Yoshida said: “At this point, what I can say is it’s necessary to have a next-generation hardware."

Read More

At Dubai's GITEX, Gaming Is King

Support Is Close for Microsoft's Xbox Keyboard and Mouse

Kenichiro did not confirm if this console will be called the PlayStation 5 or when it will be released. However, some industry analysts are predicting we could see the next-generation console in 2020 or 2021 – while others predict it could be as soon as Christmas 2019.

Sony Interactive Entertainment's CEO John Kodera has already confirmed the PlayStation 4 is coming to the end of its life cycle, so confirmation of a next-generation PlayStation console is not surprising.

Depending on when it's released the new console could be going head-to-head with the next Xbox – codenamed Xbox Scarlett – which is rumored to be arriving in 2020.