At Dubai's GITEX, Gaming Is King

The market for slimmer and lighter laptops in the UAE is booming as several brands target the growing number of students and office employees looking for a work laptop.

In addition, experts at the Gitex Shopper 2018 exhibition said that the gaming segment of laptops will also continue to see a strong surge in sales, helped by the growing number of gaming enthusiasts in the UAE.

Atul Joshi, head of distribution and official spokesperson for Jumbo Electronics, said: "You will find many people looking for a laptop for their work, for their homes, for their children and for their leisure. Gaming laptops are proving to be very popular in the region, as well as 2-in-1 convertibles."

Victor Vitali Chang, marketing specialist, MSi MEA, noted that it was important for the company to showcase a wide range of their gaming laptops at the event. The GS65 Stealth Thin, which is one of the company's best sellers, was marked down for the event at Dh9,799. Shoppers looking for something with a lower price tag can instead opt for the GP73 Leopard for Dh6,999, or the GF63 8RD for Dh4,799.

"Today it is all about experiences," said Raghav Koorichh, category & brand manager - META, CEE & Russia at Dell. "The needs of consumers today are very varied, but what we have seen over the past year is that consumers are looking for products that are innovative and different in terms of form factor.."

Dell has taken the opportunity to unveil several new updates to its XPS family and Inspiron 2-in-1 portfolio at Gitex Shopper. "Gaming is a very strong category, as many gamers in the UAE are seeing that gaming is now more than just a hobby," said Koorichh.