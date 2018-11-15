The GCC Countries Might Implement a Unified Trade Law

The 898-article law would be divided into four sub-laws and then forwarded to GCC trade ministers’ council for ratification (Shutterstock)

GCC undersecretaries have agreed on a unified trade law, said Khaled Al-Fadhel, Kuwait’s commerce and industry ministry undersecretary said Wednesday.

The 898-article law would be divided into four sub-laws and then forwarded to GCC trade ministers’ council for ratification, Al-Fadhel told KUNA on the sidelines of the 47th meeting for GCC trade undersecretaries here. All other items were agreed upon by the meeting except for one; which would be discussed with the GCC General Secretariat, he said.

Al-Fadhel added that another significant decision taken today was making all transactions and contacts among GCC undersecretaries “paperless”.