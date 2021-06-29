How Will the GCC-UK Trade Summit Boost Business and Investment Cooperation?

Today, a virtual summit will be taking place using the online platform Malga, in which business people and government representatives from the UK and all six GCC countries will be exploring potential opportunities between the two regions.

The summit is expected to provide 40 different guest speakers a platform through which they will address the interests of more than 500 participants. Sessions are going to be moderated in both Arabic and English to help engage as many people as possible in the discussion over possible investments and business projects that can include partners from the UK and GCC countries.

According to the event's official announcement, interviews, panels, presentations, and other high-level conversations will be exploring the various opportunities for business cooperation and investments that can be established between the two region's largest representatives over the next 10 years, including private and public sectors.

In addition to the event being a valuable chance for networking amongst business professionals from both worlds, it will be highlighting strategies that can help both major economies boost their performances, particularly as they try to restore stability to markets in the aftermath of the pandemic. Discussions will also focus on environmental sustainability as a major challenge to be faced throughout the next decade or so.

While this event is particularly important at a time the whole world of business is struggling to achieve a healthy economic recovery, it is also exceptionally significant to both the UK and GCC economies. On one hand, the UK has been exerting extraordinary efforts to expand its economic potential across the world, particularly following the Brexit deal. On the other hand, oil-rich-GCC economies have also been setting promising plans to limit their reliance on the oil industry and to diversify their economic sources to maintain a more resilient and sustainable financial order.

