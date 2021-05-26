Saudi Arabia: Riyadh Ranks Among World’s Most Ambitious Entrepreneurial Cities

The Saudi capital is the world’s 14th most ambitious city for entrepreneurs, according to a study by UK-based card payment provider, Dojo.
The ranking is calculated by considering five factors including the number of new businesses registered, the cost of starting a business as a percentage of GNI per capita, GDP per capita, percentage of the population with access to education, and Google searches for starting a new business.
Riyadh scored 328 out of 500 after it saw 12,116 new businesses registered in the city in the past year, and 1,470 Google searches for “how to start a new business” and a 14 percent increase in searches for “how to fund a new business” compared with the previous year.
London was ranked as the most entrepreneurial city, with a score of 481, followed by Sidney at 402, Cape Town at 384, and New York at 379. Riyadh was the only Middle East city to feature in the top 20.
Via SyndiGate.info
