General Motors recalls nearly 1 million SUVs over airbag concerns

Ruba Abdelhadi

Published May 14th, 2023 - 07:16 GMT
The recall is prompted by concerns of potential airbag explosions in the driver-side inflators.

ALBAWABA _ General Motors (GM) has announced a recall of nearly one million multi-purpose sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in the United States.

The recall is prompted by concerns about potential airbag explosions in the driver-side inflators.

Approximately 994,763 vehicles, including Buick Enclave, Chevrolet Traverse, and GMC Acadia models manufactured between 2014 and 2017, will be affected by the General Motors's recall.

The airbags, produced by ARC Automotive, will be replaced to ensure driver safety. ARC Automotive's inflators are used by major automakers such as GM, BMW, Hyundai, Kia, and Stellantis.

