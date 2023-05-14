  1. Home
  3. Germany commits $2.97b in new military aid to Ukraine

Ruba Abdelhadi

Published May 14th, 2023 - 07:11 GMT
Germany agreed in January to send Leopard tanks and stated its intention to work with allies to send more.

ALBAWABA _ On May 13, the Chief of Staff to the Ukrainian President announced that Germany will provide a new military aid package valued at €2.7 billion ($2.97 billion) to Ukraine. The aid includes 30 Leopard tanks.

Andriy Yermak, in a Telegram post, further revealed that Berlin will also supply four Iris-T air defense systems, 20 Marder armored personnel carriers, 200 reconnaissance drones, 100 armored vehicles, and a significant quantity of ammunition.

Ukraine is exerting pressure on its allies to secure weapons, fighter aircraft, and long-range ammunition ahead of an anticipated counteroffensive in the coming weeks or months.

Initially hesitant to send heavy weaponry to aid Ukraine in its confrontation with Russia due to concerns about escalating the conflict, Germany agreed in January to send Leopard tanks and stated its intention to work with allies to send more.

