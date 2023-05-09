  1. Home
  AFP journalist killed in Ukraine

May 9th, 2023
ALBAWABA - AFP journalist Arman Soldin was killed in Ukraine on Tuesday by rocket fire near Chasiv Yar, a city in Bakhmut Raion, Donetsk, the French international news agency reported.

The video coordinator was killed at around 4:30 p.m. (13:30 GMT) in the outskirts of the town close to Bakhmut, according to AFP journalists who witnessed the incident.

AFP shared a tweet mourning the death of its journalist, and wrote: "We are devastated to learn of the death of AFP video journalist Arman Soldin in eastern Ukraine today."

It maintained: "All of our thoughts go out to his family and loved ones."

