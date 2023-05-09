AFP journalist killed in Ukraine

ALBAWABA - AFP journalist Arman Soldin was killed in Ukraine on Tuesday by rocket fire near Chasiv Yar, a city in Bakhmut Raion, Donetsk, the French international news agency reported.

The video coordinator was killed at around 4:30 p.m. (13:30 GMT) in the outskirts of the town close to Bakhmut, according to AFP journalists who witnessed the incident.

We are devastated to learn of the death of AFP video journalist Arman Soldin in eastern Ukraine today.



All of our thoughts go out to his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/T2y449o1Ry — AFP News Agency (@AFP) May 9, 2023

AFP shared a tweet mourning the death of its journalist, and wrote: "We are devastated to learn of the death of AFP video journalist Arman Soldin in eastern Ukraine today."

It maintained: "All of our thoughts go out to his family and loved ones."