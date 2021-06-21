Germany to Resume International Tourism Starting 25 June

The German National Tourist Board (GNTB) has confirmed the resumption of international tourism with the country opening to global travellers under existing visa regulations, including those from across the GCC, from June 25.

“Opening our borders to international visitors ahead of the summer travel period is vital for the domestic tourism ecosystem and we anticipate Germany being recognised as a go to travel destination this year,” said Yamina Sofo, Director of Sales and Marketing of the German National Tourist Office Gulf Countries. “During the past few months, we have been working closely with our travel partners across the region to ensure Germany remains top of mind once borders reopen.”



To ensure tourism remains safe for all, visitors are required to register at www.einreiseanmeldung.de to gain entry, which includes uploading proof of vaccination against Covid-19 in digital or paper form (e.g. WHO vaccination booklet) with a vaccine approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). This must also be printed and carried as proof. Vaccines approved include Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson. A period of at least 14 days must have elapsed since receiving the last vaccine dose.

For full entry requirements, visitors are advised to refer to www.bmi.bund.de.

Those travelling from countries with variant concerns are unable to transit through Germany to another European country. Travellers must check with the individual German federal state they plan to visit as all have different rules to follow prior to arrival.

“Germany has a wealth of summer activities for international travellers, from spa and wellness breaks, and nature trails through forests, to city-based culinary experiences and cultural explorations across multiple regions,” Sofo added.

With over a third of Germany covered in woodlands and forests, travellers can enjoy a plethora of outdoor activities, including hiking through the Black Forest in Baden-Baden, taking in the views of Neuschwanstein Castle (which inspired the famous Disney castle), or strolling through the Bavarian Forest National Park.