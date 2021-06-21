  1. Home
Published June 21st, 2021 - 07:00 GMT
UAE's Air Arabia Resumes Flights to Azerbaijan
Customers can now book their direct flights between Sharjah and Baku by visiting Air Arabia’s website. (Shutterstock)
Air Arabia has announced the resumption of direct flights between Sharjah and Baku starting 11th July, 2021.

Customers can now book their direct flights between Sharjah and Baku by visiting Air Arabia’s website, by calling the call centre or through travel agencies, Emirates News Agency (WAM) said.
 

Air Arabia has also introduced free COVID-19 insurance coverage, which is automatically included as part of the booking and no additional documents are required from passengers.

