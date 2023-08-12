ALBAWABA – What if we told you that you can get $100,000 for living on a remote island in Ireland, and that this program has started as of July, 2023.

Ireland will offer a grant of up to $92,297 for anyone who decides to settle on one of the country's coastal islands.

But the person applying must meet the program’s requirements.

There is a condition attached to this deal, along with a number of factors that may cause you to hesitate before taking this step.

According to the Irish government, the islands in question are cut off from the mainland by tides on a daily basis, and are not linked to any other locations by any bridges.

The government indicated in its policy outline that about 300,000 visitors come to these islands each year. But hardly anyone lives there. It reported that about 3,000 people live on 30 islands distributed across the country.

Dursey Island is separated from the mainland by a narrow stretch of water called Dursey Sound which has a very strong tidal race - Dursey Island, Beara Peninsula, County Cork, Ireland - Shutterstock

Also, the continuous decline in the population due to the migration of young people led to a decrease in the population of these islands by 12.8 percent between 1996 and 2016.

Moving to a remote island may not be for everyone, especially with low levels of infrastructure and plenty of isolation. And not everyone who moves will receive full cash compensation either.

First, you need to buy real estate.

This is part of a government program to facilitate the repopulation of remote areas and attracting investment in properties. Such programs exist in other countries in Europe, such as Italy and Greece.

Buying an existing vacant property will earn you around $65,564, if it is on one of the remote islands, or $11,018 more than if you bought it on the mainland.

The amount can also exceed $92,553 for those who choose to purchase abandoned real estate.

Another requirement is that the properties eligible for the grant must have been built before 1993 and it must not have been occupied for at least two years.

Panorama of old Irish cottage on the Dingle peninsula, View of great Blasket Island in the background - Shutterstock

The program officially kicked off July 1, but will apply to the purchase of currently existing houses.

Ireland is not the first to encourage people to move to abandoned areas with financial grants.

Sardinia, an Italian island, offered people $16,527 to move there last year, provided they use the money to renovate a property. Various cities in the country have also sold houses for just one euro or given them away for free in the past in exchange for people moving in.

Other Italian cities and regions have tried to entice people to move there with low-cost accommodation and annual grants, as have many cities in Spain and Switzerland.

