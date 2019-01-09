Global Economic Growth to Drop to 2.9 Percent in 2019
The MENA region, economic growth is projected to rise to 1.9 percent in 2019. (Shutterstock)
Global economic growth will slow down from three percent in 2018 to 2.9 percent in 2019 due to weakened international trade, manufacturing, and market pressures, the World Bank said Tuesday.
Growth in advanced economies is forecast to drop to two percent this year while the growth rate in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region is to rise to 1.9 percent, according to a WB statement.
Emerging market and developing economies are faced with slowed external demand, growing borrowing costs, and policy uncertainties. Their growth is anticipated to "hold steady at a weaker-than-expected 4.2 percent this year," said the statement.
"At the beginning of 2018 the global economy was firing on all cylinders, but it lost speed during the year and the ride could get even bumpier in the year ahead", said World Bank Chief Executive Officer Kristalina Georgieva.
"As economic and financial headwinds intensify for emerging and developing countries, the world's progress in reducing extreme poverty could be jeopardized. To keep the momentum, countries need to invest in people, foster inclusive growth, and build resilient societies." Commodity exporters have seen stagnation and importers' activity has decelerated.
Growth in advanced economies is forecast to drop to two percent this year while the growth rate in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region is to rise to 1.9 percent, according to a WB statement.
Emerging market and developing economies are faced with slowed external demand, growing borrowing costs, and policy uncertainties. Their growth is anticipated to "hold steady at a weaker-than-expected 4.2 percent this year," said the statement.
"At the beginning of 2018 the global economy was firing on all cylinders, but it lost speed during the year and the ride could get even bumpier in the year ahead", said World Bank Chief Executive Officer Kristalina Georgieva.
"As economic and financial headwinds intensify for emerging and developing countries, the world's progress in reducing extreme poverty could be jeopardized. To keep the momentum, countries need to invest in people, foster inclusive growth, and build resilient societies." Commodity exporters have seen stagnation and importers' activity has decelerated.
Read More
World Bank President Resigns to Join Private Firm
Uncertainty Dominates the Oil, Equity Market Despite the Positive Momentum
"Per capita growth will be insufficient to narrow the income gap with advanced economies in about 35 percent of emerging market and developing economies in 2019, with the share increasing to 60 percent in countries affected by fragility, conflict, and violence," said the statement.
It warned that there are several developments that could cause further obstruction of economic activity.
An increase in borrowing costs could reduce capital inflows and slow growth in emerging market and developing economies. While also, intensifying trade tensions may weaken global growth and disrupt "globally interconnected value chains," it said.
But in the MENA region, economic growth is projected to rise to 1.9 percent in 2019.
Furthermore, growth among oil exporters is expected to "pick up slightly" this year as the GCC as a whole accelerate to a 2.6 percent rate from 2 percent in 2018. Additionally, Iran is expected to contract by 3.6 percent in 2019 due to its sanctions.
"Despite slower global trade growth and tighter external financing conditions, domestic factors, particularly policy reforms, are anticipated to bolster growth in the region," the statement affirmed.
Uncertainty Dominates the Oil, Equity Market Despite the Positive Momentum
"Per capita growth will be insufficient to narrow the income gap with advanced economies in about 35 percent of emerging market and developing economies in 2019, with the share increasing to 60 percent in countries affected by fragility, conflict, and violence," said the statement.
It warned that there are several developments that could cause further obstruction of economic activity.
An increase in borrowing costs could reduce capital inflows and slow growth in emerging market and developing economies. While also, intensifying trade tensions may weaken global growth and disrupt "globally interconnected value chains," it said.
But in the MENA region, economic growth is projected to rise to 1.9 percent in 2019.
Furthermore, growth among oil exporters is expected to "pick up slightly" this year as the GCC as a whole accelerate to a 2.6 percent rate from 2 percent in 2018. Additionally, Iran is expected to contract by 3.6 percent in 2019 due to its sanctions.
"Despite slower global trade growth and tighter external financing conditions, domestic factors, particularly policy reforms, are anticipated to bolster growth in the region," the statement affirmed.
EDITOR’S CHOICE
1 - 4 OF 12
Top Headlines
RECENT ARTICLES
FEATURED STORIES
- Top 4 Podcasts From the Middle East
- How to Create a Social Media Strategy for Your Content Marketing Program
- Benchmark Measurement for Your Content Marketing Program
- Al Tayer bucks the US department store trend with Bloomingdale's Kuwait opening
- Gulf Islamic banks set to outperform conventional banks for second year: Moody's
RELATED ARTICLES
- GCC portable-PC sales decline as smart devices market projected to rise 29% by 2019
- Slowing growth may stoke unrest in Egypt
- Worldwide economic GDP expected to drop by 2.2 percent next year
- Oil revival lifts Abu Dhabi’s 2010 nominal GDP 16 percent
- Saudi business sentiments fall amid weakening global economic recovery