Global Financing Facility to Receive $30 Million From Qatar

Qatar has pledged $30mn to Global Financing Facility (GFF) over a five-year period from 2019 to 2023.

This came in a speech delivered by HE the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad al-Muraikhi yesterday in the GFF event in Oslo, Norway.

In his speech, HE al-Muraikhi thanked the government of Norway for hosting the GFF Replenishment event, in partnership with the government of Burkina Faso, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the World Bank Group.

He said Qatar appreciates the importance of this global initiative aimed at improving the health and nutrition of women, children and adolescents in developing countries, in line with the third objective of sustainable development goals.

HE al-Muraikhi said that Qatar, under the leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, has been investing in health programmes to improve reproductive health, maternal health, newborn and adolescent health in all developing countries.

It is doing so as part of its foreign aid strategy, which aims to support human development and achieve United Nations Vision 2030 on sustainable development goals, he said.

He stressed that in order to address the large funding gap in the health sector, it was important to build global partnerships and adopt a new financing approach that combines domestic finance, external support and innovative sources of resource mobilisation and delivery.

HE al-Muraikhi added that the GFF is a unique platform for addressing global health challenges and securing additional funding for health and nutrition by mixing grants from the International Development Association (IDA) and International Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

He said that Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) through its partnership with the Global Financing Facility, aims to contribute effectively to the global strategy for the health of women, children and adolescents.

HE al-Muraikhi expressed his pride in announcing Qatar’s commitment to donate 30mn for GFF over five years from 2019 to 2023.