Global Oil and Gas Industry’s Contract Hit $42 Billion in Q2 2019

The global oil and gas industry’s total contract value reached $42 billion in Q2 2019, a massive 79 per cent increase on Q1’s value of $23.4 billion according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.





Pritam, Oil & Gas Analyst at GlobalData, said: “This rise occurred despite there being a slight decline in the number of contracts from 1,453 in Q1 to 1,283 in Q2, 2019.”

GlobalData’s latest report: ‘Q2 2019 Global Oil & Gas Industry Contracts Review’ said that the upstream sector constituted 71 per cent of the total contracts awarded, with 858 contracts. The midstream and downstream/petrochemical sector recorded 245 and 100 contracts, respectively.

The increase in contract value was largely driven by engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracts in the midstream sector such as Bechtel’s $9.57 billion agreement with NextDecade for the Rio Grande liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Texas and Saipem, McDermott International and Chiyoda - CCS JV’s $8 billion contract with Anadarko Petroleum for the development of an onshore LNG park in Mozambique.

Operation and Maintenance (O&M) represented 60 per cent of the total contracts in Q2 2019, followed by contracts with multiple scopes, such as construction, design and engineering, installation, O&M, and procurement, which accounted for 12 per cent.

Europe constituted 37 per cent of total contracts in Q2, with a total of 471, followed by North America, which accounted for 33 per cent with 421