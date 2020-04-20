GoDaddy Launches Campaign to Empower Small MENA Businesses

GoDaddy, the company that empowers everyday entrepreneurs around the world, launched its first localised digital marketing campaign featuring renowned Turkish actor Barış Arduç.

Designed to inspire entrepreneurs and small business owners across the Middle East North Africa region (Mena) and Turkey, the campaign highlights small businesses that have succeeded online with the help of GoDaddy products and services.

Selina Bieber, senior regional director for Turkey, Mena and South Africa, GoDaddy said: “The entrepreneurship ecosystem today is facing challenging times, and many are going online to help keep their doors open across the Mena region and Turkey.

And now, more than ever, we are committed to helping them leverage an online presence for their businesses. We hope that with this campaign, more people can start to take advantage of what the online world has to offer. For example, GoDaddy Websites + Marketing online tool is an easy and affordable way to create a professional website and start promoting a business online. We are pleased to have Barış on board to help tell the behind-the-scenes stories of our everyday heroes, and inspire small business owners across Mena region and Turkey.”

The campaign features real stories of GoDaddy customers who have taken their businesses online with GoDaddy. It showcases what different types of businesses have in common when it comes to using digital technology: opening their doors online and connecting with their audience. GoDaddy offers tools that are tailored for different needs and levels of technical knowledge. While beginners might prefer GoDaddy Websites + Marketing to get a quick, affordable and professional start; more technical users can choose GoDaddy WordPress Hosting to power their more complex online presences.

GoDaddy offers small business owners and entrepreneurs in Mena region and Turkey the tools they need to create their own digital identities and grow their businesses, including domain names, website building tools, hosting, Managed WordPress, website security, online marketing, email and Microsoft Office.

COVID-19 is creating unique challenges for small business, and GoDaddy is responding by minimising the economic impact to our customers with free tools and ensuring our services and help are always available. GoDaddy offers personalised support through GoDaddy Customer Care Guides who are available to answer questions on the phone and through chat.