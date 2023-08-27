Gold prices in Amman Today Sunday 27 August 2023

ALBAWABA – Gold rates in Amman, Jordan opened at a selling price of JOD 1,355.742 per ounce today, Sunday, August 27, 09:15 a.m., not including taxes and fees.

24-karat gold prices in Amman on Sunday

The price per gram of 24-karat gold in Jordan stood at JOD 43.588 today, Sunday.

22-karat gold rates in Jordan on Sunday

The price per gram of 22-karat gold in the Kingdom of Jordan stood at JOD 39.956 early today, Sunday.

21-karat gold prices in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan on Sunday

The price per gram of 21-karat gold in Jordan stood at JOD 38.140 at the start of the business day, today, Sunday.

18-karat gold rates in Amman on Sunday

The price per gram of 18-karat gold in Jordan opened at JOD 32.691today, Sunday.

Gold taxes and fees in Jordan

Gold in Jordan is subject to various taxes and fees, depending on the source of the gold. For example, locally sourced gold is subject to a branding fee ranging from JOD 0.25 per gram to JOD 0.4 per gram, and is exempt from taxation. However, imported gold is subject a JOD 0.7 branding fee per gram.

As for taxation, it depends on where the gold is sourced from.

Gold imported from Arab League area is exempt from taxation. Whereas gold imported from countries with whom Jordan does not have a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) signed is subject to a 10 percent tax.

International gold rates on Sunday

Globally, the price per ounce of gold opened at JOD 1355.74 ($1,914.89) early today as reported by goldprice.org.