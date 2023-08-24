ALBAWABA – King Abdullah II on Tuesday called for capitalising on the vast potential of Ajloun Governorate in tourism and agriculture as Jordan seeks cooperation with Cyprus on tourism, news agencies reported.

The Jordanian and Cypriot ministers of tourism met on Tuesday to discuss enhancing cooperation in the field of tourism.

Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Makram Al Queisi met with his Cypriot counterpart Kostas Koumis and reviewed Jordan's tourism investment opportunities, according to Zawya.

The two ministers touched on exchanging expertise, especially with Cyprus' traditional handicrafts via joint training programmes and workshops.

Meanwhile, at a meeting with a number of local community figures in Ajloun, King Abdullah II said the cable car project is a good starting point to enhance the tourism product.

During the meeting, which was attended by Crown Prince Hussein, the Jordanian Monarch called for connecting the cable car project to other tourism attractions in Ajloun, according to a Royal Court statement.

King Abdullah II also visited the cable car project and met with officials and employees on site.

Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh said the government briefed the King and the Crown Prince on the master plan for Ajloun, including 120 projects over the span of 20 years.

Royal Hashemite Court Chief Yousef Issawi said projects that were implemented in Ajloun as part of Royal initiatives have so far exceeded JOD 11 million in value. Including education, training, youth empowerment, social development and tourism projects. As well as projects that support public services and productive and agricultural projects.