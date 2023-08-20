Gold prices in Doha Today Sunday 20 August 2023

ALBAWABA – Gold prices in Doha, Qatar opened at a selling price of QR 6,875.96 per ounce today, Sunday, August 20, 08:32 a.m., according to Qatar-goldprice.com, noting that gold in Qatar is not subject to taxation.

24-karat gold rates in Doha on Sunday

The price per gram of 24-karat gold in Qatar stood at QR 221.07 today, Sunday.

22-karat gold prices in Qatar on Sunday

The price per gram of 22-karat gold in Doha stood at QR 202.65 early today.

21-karat gold prices in the Emirate of Qatar on Sunday

The price per gram of 21-karat gold in Qatar stood at QR 193.43 with the start of business today, Sunday.

18-karat gold rates in Qatar on Sunday

The price per gram of 18-karat gold in Qatar stood at QR 165.80 on Sunday.

14-karat gold rates in Qatar on Sunday

The price per gram of 14-karat gold in Qatar stood at QR 128.96 on Sunday.

International gold prices on Sunday

Globally, the price per ounce of gold opened at QR 6880.21 ($1,889.52) today as reported by Goldprice.org.