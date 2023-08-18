The Bridge SC announces Valencia Soccer Camp in Amman

ALBAWABA – Jordanian soccer club The Bridge SC confirmed Thursday that their partners, renowned Spanish club Valencia CF, will be coming to Jordan later this month, in August, to inaugurate the Valencia Soccer Camp in Amman.

The Valencia Soccer Camp in Amman will launch August 21, through August 26, 2023.

The camp will feature Valencia CF coaches and technicians coming all the way from Spain to train, test and scout young Jordanian footballers, Co-Founder, Coach and Scouting and Analysis Director Andres Beroiz told AlBawaba.

The Bridge SC players at the Valencia CF center in Spain - The Bridge SC / Valencia CF / Checkers Inc.

“We have been working with Valencia to jointly test, train and recruit Jordanian youths, and we brought them here to Jordan to take our partnership to the next level,” the Spanish coach said.

Drectors, the Beroiz Brothers, Ivan (L) and Andres (R) Beroiz pose for a picture with their The Bridge SC players who joined the Valencia CF Elite Camp in Spain, Abdelqader Asha and Zaid Jarradat - The Bridge SC / Valencia CF / Checkers Inc.

Valencia Soccer Camp in Amman to platform youth scouting, recruitment

The novel thing about the upcoming Valencia Soccer Camp in Amman is that The Bridge SC's Valencia camp offers serious scouting and recruitment opportunities.

A Valencia CF coach training youths in an event similar to the Valencia Soccer Camp in Amman to launch August 21 - The Bridge SC / Valencia CF / Checkers Inc.

The Bridge SC is organizing the Valencia Soccer Camp in Amman, in partnership with 442 Football Park, to boost ongoing efforts between the two clubs to facilitate scouting and scholarship opportunities for young Jordanian players.

“We want to create new possibilities for more Jordanian players, apart from the opportunities they have with us, at The Bridge,” Beroiz underscored.

Compete at Valencia CF Academies World Cup in Spain

According to a statement by The Bridge SC, acquired by AlBawaba, participants in the Valencia Soccer Camp in Amman have the chance to get recruited to join the team which will participate in the upcoming Valencia CF Academies World Cup in Spain.

Attend Valencia Training Camp in Spain

More so, Jordanian youths who join the Valencia Soccer Camp in Amman will be assessed and may be selected to attend the Valencia Training Camp in Spain, also known as Valencia Clinics.

Join Valencia Elite Camp in Spain

Additionally, young Jordanian footballers who join the Valencia Soccer Camp in Amman will compete to be selected to join the Valencia Elite Camp in Spain, as part of The Bridge-Valencia scouting process.

Enrol in The Bridge SC, Powered by Valencia CF

The Bridge SC and Valencia CF signed a partnership deal earlier this year, which is the first of its kind in all of the Middle East. The Bridge-Valencia partnership entails joint assessments, training methodologies, knowledge exchange and scouting programs.

In other words, The Bridge players have a chance to be scouted and recruited by Valencia and other Spanish teams.

Earlier this year, in July, The Bridge SC player Sanad Ziadat was scouted and recruited by Multivera, a second-division football club in Spain. Ziadat became the third Jordanian to ever be scouted for a Spanish club, after Thaer Bawwab and Ahmad Foad Hasan.

The Bridge SC player Sanad Ziadat holding the Multivera kit after he was recruited by the 2nd division club in Spain - The Bridge SC / Valencia CF / Checkers Inc.

More so, two of The Bridge’s players were already selected by Valencia to train at the Spanish football club’s Elite Camp in Spain. Whereas two other players have been recruited by prestigious universities in the United States (US) on football scholarships.

The Bridge SC player Abdelqader Asha training with Valencia CF players at the Valencia CF Elite Camp in Spain - The Bridge SC / Valencia CF / Checkers Inc.

“While other clubs and academies in Jordan may say they offer such opportunities, which is somewhat true. But what we have is a concrete channel that connects Jordanian youths to Valencia CF and PA Team, a major youth training academy in Span. Not to mention our portals to scholarships in the US and Europe,” Beroiz explained.

The Bridge SC CEO Mira Shankiti and Directors Ivan and Andres Beroiz pose with Valencia CF officials to commemorate the partnership between the two clubs - The Bridge SC / Valencia CF / Checkers Inc.

The Bridge SC is committed to Jordan, Jordanian youths

The Bridge SC was established two years ago and is the first club in Jordan to build a concrete promotion channel to market young Jordanian football talents.

The Beroiz Brothers, coaches Ivan and Andres Beroiz are the Co-Founders of The Bridge SC, along with club CEO Mira Shankiti.

The Bridge SC CEO Mira Shankiti, with Directors Ivan and Andres Beroiz, exchange kits with Valencia CF to innaugurate the partnership - The Bridge SC / Valencia CF / Checkers Inc.

“We came to Jordan three years ago and started The Bridge SC with our Co-Founder and CEO, Mira Shankiti, from scratch, with nothing but our training skills, and a vision to transform youth football in Jordan,” coach Ivan told AlBawaba.

The Bridge travels to Spain every year to participate in the prestigious Donosti Cup and the Valencia Elite Camp, and is one of the few Jordanian teams to participate in a European championship. In fact, The Bridge SC was the only Jordanian club participating in the Donosti Cup in 2022 and 2023.

The Bridge SC players in the Donosti Cup in Spain - The Bridge SC / Valencia CF / Checkers Inc.

The Valencia Soccer Camp, also known elsewhere as Valencia Clinics, was held in a number of various countries, such as Greece and the US.

But this is the first time the club comes to the Arab Region with a master camp such as this, except for one event they organized last year in Saudi Arabia for women, Coach Andres confirmed.