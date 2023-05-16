Gold prices in Doha Today Tuesday 16 May 2023

  1. Home
Published May 16th, 2023 - 06:21 GMT
Gold jewellery are seen on display at a shop in Doha - Source: thepeninsulaqatar.com

ALBAWABA – Gold prices in Doha, Qatar, opened at a selling price of QR 7,327.32 per ounce today, Tuesday, May 16, at 09:02 a.m., according to Qatar-goldprice.com, noting that gold in Qatar is not subject to taxation.

24-karat gold rates in Qatar on Tuesday

The price per gram of 24-karat gold in Qatar stood at QR 235.58   today, Tuesday, with the start of business.

22-karat gold prices in Doha on Tuesday

The price per gram of 22-karat gold in Qatar stood at QR 215.95 today.

21-karat gold prices in Qatar on Tuesday

The price per gram of 21-karat gold in Doha stood at QR 206.13.

18-karat gold rates in the Emirate of Qatar on Tuesday

The price per gram of 18-karat gold in Doha stood at QR 176.68 early today, Tuesday.

14-karat gold rates in the Emirate of Qatar on Tuesday

The price per gram of 14-karat gold in Doha stood at QR 137.42 early today, Tuesday.

International gold prices on Tuesday

Globally, the price per ounce of gold opened at QR 7321.00 ($2010.71) early today as reported by Goldprice.org.

