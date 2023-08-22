Gold prices in Doha Today Tuesday 22 August 2023

  1. Home
Published August 22nd, 2023 - 07:00 GMT
Gold jewellery on display – Source: Shutterstock

ALBAWABA – Gold prices in Doha, Qatar, opened at a selling price of QR 6,894.16 per ounce today, Tuesday, August 22, at 09:02 a.m., according to Qatar-goldprice.com, noting that gold in Qatar is not subject to taxation.

24-karat gold rates in Qatar on Tuesday

The price per gram of 24-karat gold in Qatar stood at QR 221.65 today, Tuesday, with the start of business.

22-karat gold prices in Doha on Tuesday

The price per gram of 22-karat gold in Qatar stood at QR 203.18 today.

21-karat gold prices in Qatar on Tuesday

The price per gram of 21-karat gold in Doha stood at QR 193.95.

18-karat gold rates in the Emirate of Qatar on Tuesday

The price per gram of 18-karat gold in Doha stood at QR 166.24 early today, Tuesday.

14-karat gold rates in the Emirate of Qatar on Tuesday

The price per gram of 14-karat gold in Doha stood at QR 129.30 early today, Tuesday.

International gold prices on Tuesday

Globally, the price per ounce of gold opened at QR 6879.27 ($1,889.52) early today as reported by Goldprice.org.

