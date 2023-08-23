Gold prices in Doha Today Wednesday 23 August 2023

ALBAWABA – Gold prices in Doha, Qatar, opened at a selling price of QR 6,923.28 per ounce today, Wednesday, August 23, 09:02 a.m., according to Qatar-goldprice.com.

24-karat gold prices in Doha on Wednesday

The price per gram of 24-karat gold in Qatar stood at QR 222.59 today, Wednesday.

22-karat gold rates in the Emirate of Qatar on Wednesday

The price per gram of 22-karat gold in Doha stood at QR 204.36 early today, Wednesday.

21-karat gold prices in Qatar on Wednesday

The price per gram of 21-karat gold in Qatar stood at QR 194.77 at the start of the business day, today, Wednesday.

18-karat gold rates in Doha on Wednesday

The price per gram of 18-karat gold in Doha opened at QR 166.94 today, Wednesday.

14-karat gold rates in Qatar on Wednesday

The price per gram of 14-karat gold in Doha opened at QR 129.84 today, Wednesday.

International gold rates on Wednesday

Globally, the price per ounce of gold opened at QR 6928.86 ($1,903.01) early today as reported by goldprice.org, noting that gold in Qatar is not subject to taxation.