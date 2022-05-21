Gold Prices in Dubai Today: 24K Up to Dh223.75 Per Gram

Gold prices in Dubai today were up with 24K trading at Dh223.75 per gram at the time of writing.

Spot gold was trading at $1,846.53 per ounce by 8:06PM UAE time.

In the UAE, 24K was trading at Dh222.75 per gram at the opening of the market, and then went up to Dh223.75 per gram in the evening (10 grams = Dh2237.5) while 22K was trading at Dh210.25, 21K at Dh200.50, and 18K at Dh172 per gram. Rates were last updated on Saturday 21st May 2022 at 3:10PM GMT.